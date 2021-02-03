Mark Pre-School near Burnham-On-Sea has recently unveiled a new extension to their pre-school building.

The Pre-school, set within Mark First School CE Academy, is now able to offer facilities for children from two years of age following the completion of their purpose-built extension.

“The extension includes an additional play area, sleep room, accessible toilet and direct access to the extensive outdoor area,” says a spokesman.

“These facilities will make a huge difference to the staff, and extend the learning opportunities for the children in their care.”

“If you would like to arrange a tour please contact the Pre-school Manager on 01278 641691 or email mark.preschool@educ.somerset.gov.uk.”