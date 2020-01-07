Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club is to hold an open evening on Wednesday 5th February when newcomers can find out more.

The event will be held at 7.30pm at Burnham Sailing Club and will be open to all.

A spokesman says: “Established in 2015, Burnham-On-Sea Gig Club is a friendly, inclusive rowing club, with some members who want to row purely for exercise, and some that wish to row competitively.”

“We row throughout the year, mainly at sea, but making use of the Huntspill River in winter months.”

“We have two gig boats, ‘Brue’, and ‘Jayne Campbell’. A Cornish Pilot Gig has a crew of 6, plus a cox. The gig itself is traditionally wooden, and all gig boats are based on the Treffry, built in 1838, which is still used by Newquay Rowing Club.”

“We offer prospective members the opportunity to take part in 3 sessions, free of charge. If you want to find out more about gig rowing, come along to find out more. All equipment and training is provided.”

If you are interested in trying a new activity, please get in touch with us at BOSgigs@outlook.com.