Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge has held a succesful fundraising afternoon at Highbridge Community Hall.

The Moose Ladies Circle Lady President Julia Katana organised the ‘soup and sweet afternoon’ on Saturday 25th November.



“The afternoon went very well, with support from Ladies Circle members and Lodge brothers,” said a spokeswoman.

“A choice of six soups was served up, followed by a selection of six sweets, all washed down by refreshments from a large bowl of fruit punch. The event raised a great sum of £276.50.”

Julia Katana added: “Our thanks go to those who attended and helped to make the afternoon worthwhile. The profit will be split equally between my designated charity Freewheelers and Ladies Circle Charity funds.”

Pictured: Past National President Khalil Katana and Lodge Ladies Circle Lady President Julia Katana