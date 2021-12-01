The Met Office has issued an ice warning for the Burnham-On-Sea area this morning (Thursday).

It says an area of rain, sleet and snow is expected to move south across Wales and parts of western England early this morning.

“With temperatures falling ahead the rain, sleet and snow arriving, some icy stretches are likely to form on frozen ground,” says a spokesman.

“Whilst some snow will fall, this will be mainly on higher ground, although perhaps to lower levels for a time in parts of the West Country.”

“Only small amounts are expected with perhaps 1-2 cm of slushy accumulations in places.”

The yellow weather warning area is shown below from the Met Office.