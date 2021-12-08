Two Burnham-On-Sea homeowners have teamed up to decorate their properties with hundreds of colourful Christmas lights to create some extra festive cheer.

The two homes at numbers 20 and 21 Stone Close are decked with a wide variety of festive illuminations, including moving reindeer, candy canes, disco balls, plus a giant inflatable snowman and Santa – accompanied by Christmas tunes!

The residents — Kathryn Griffiths, Mark Mercer and Toby Johnson — say the display has already generated a lot of positive feedback.

Kathryn told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We love Christmas, bringing smiles to people’s faces, and are just keen to create some extra festive cheer!”

“We have had lots of positive feedback – one little girl nearby doesn’t like to go to bed each night until she says good night to our Santa.”

“This year, the display also includes free mince pies and chocolates for visitors, while stocks last.”

The display is being lit up between 5-7pm each night until January 6th.