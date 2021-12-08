Burnham-On-Sea’s Well Pharmacy is offering walk-in flu jabs for people aged 18 and over with no appointments necessary.

The chemist in Victoria Street says it has plenty of stock available and is encouraging those who have missed out so far to take the opportunity of getting a jab.

Professor Trudi Grant, Somerset’s Director of Public Health, says: “The flu vaccination programme helps prevent those most at risk from becoming seriously ill from flu and helps protect the NHS at a time when they are already stretched. I urge everyone to take this opportunity to protect themselves and other vulnerable people.”

Shaun Green, Flu Lead and Director of Clinical Effectiveness and Medicines Management at Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group, adds: “It’s been a very challenging year so far and we want to do everything we can to help people stay well this winter. With COVID-19 still prevalent, getting the flu vaccine is more important than ever to avoid becoming seriously ill.”

“My advice to people who are eligible for the free NHS flu vaccination is to get this done as soon as you can so you are protected for the entire winter period. If you are offered a flu vaccination this year, please accept it.”