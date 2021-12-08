Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Band will be performing their Christmas Concert in the town’s theatre this Sunday, December 12th at 7pm.

The programme will be packed with Christmas classics and upbeat tunes to get the Princess Theatre audience in a festive mood.

The band’s Caroline Tapfield says: “Burnham and Highbridge Band are back and can’t wait to welcome all their fans, followers and new guests to their Grand Christmas Concert on Sunday 12th December in the Princess Theatre.”

“There will be plenty of carols to sing along to, as well as some surprises. Tickets are only £8 (£7 concessions) and are available from the Booking Office on 01278 784464 or online.”

The band will also be playing Christmas carols and music on Burnham’s seafront, near the Bay View Cafe, at 11am on Saturday 11th and 18th December, weather permitting.