A new shop selling candles and wax melts has opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this week.

The new business, called All About Wax Melt Shop, opened in a unit at Burnham Shopping Centre in the High Street on Monday (December 6th).

The shop’s Tommy Ferguson, who lives in Berrow, says: “We are selling a variety of wax melts, bath bombs and soaps, which make super Christmas gift ideas.”

“We hope to expand the range over the coming weeks and look forward to welcoming customers.”

The new shop is occupying a unit at the back of the Burnham Shopping Centre previously used by the Rotary Club’s book shop over the summer months.