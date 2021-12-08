Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor was among the congregation at a community carol service held in the town’s Baptist Church on Tuesday evening (December 7th).

The annual service, hosted by Burnham’s Moose International Lodge, also saw contributions from Burnham Lions, Burnham Inner Wheel, Burnham Rotary Club and The Welsh Society.

Along with traditional hymns, readings and prayers, there was a festive performance by the Serendipity Singers.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey said: “It was a wonderful service with a super festive feel throughout – it was great to see the various groups coming together for a fabulous, upbeat evening.”

Pictured: Mayor Cllr Mike Facey with Cllr Dawn Carey, Rev Rob Howlett, Khalil Kattana – past National Moose President, and Chris Harris – past Moose area President