Police have arrested 50 drivers suspected of drink and drug driving across Somerset, just a few days into their annual Christmas clampdown.

Avon and Somerset Police officers are taking part in the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s Winter Drink and Drug Driving Operation, the largest operation in recent years, which sees roadside tests and information from the public to target known and repeat offenders.

Since the start of the operation, on December 1st, 50 arrests for drink and drug driving offences have been made, say officers. Checks are also underway in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

That’s up from 32 in the equivalent period last year, when a total of 229 people were arrested during the annual campaign and up from 26 in the equivalent period in 2019, which saw 221 arrests across the month.

Inspector Andy Barry, from the Somerset Roads Policing Unit, says: “This has been a challenging year and we want people to be able to enjoy and celebrate Christmas, but driving under the influence of drink or drugs is never acceptable and we will not hesitate to use our powers to take motorists and their vehicles off the road.”

“We are stepping up activity in the run-up to Christmas with the aim of reducing fatal and serious injury road traffic collisions and protecting other road users.”

“If you choose to drink and drive there is a high chance of being caught by our officers.”

“Tell us if you suspect drink/drug driving is happening. You information will help us make targeted arrests and inform our patrols. Together we can get dangerous and irresponsible drivers off of the roads this Christmas.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford adds: “Selfish and reckless behaviour can have devastating consequences for both you and others. Every death on the roads is a tragedy and I’m shocked to learn the proportion of fatal collisions linked to drink or drug related driving is increasing in Avon and Somerset. I urge motorists to follow the law and take personal responsibility for never getting behind the wheel when under the influence of drink or drugs. It is never worth the risk.”

Drivers risk up to six months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban if they are caught driving while above the legal limit. Anyone who causes a death while drink or drug driving faces up to 14 years’ imprisonment.

Reports can be made online or by calling 101. Alternatively reports can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers. If someone is currently driving under the influence of drink or drugs, call 999.