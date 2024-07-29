17.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Jul 30, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea Horticultural Society summer show to be held on August 10th

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and District Horticultural Society’s annual summer show is set to be held on Saturday (August 10th).

Hundreds of flowers and other entries, including photos and crafts, will go on display at the traditional show at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre in Berrow Road.

The event will be open to all between 1.30pm-4.00pm with admission free.

There are scores of classes to enter covering flowers, vegetables, crafts and photography. Entry forms are available from the show secretary David Bryant on 01278 788058.

