New family fun day coming to Burnham tomorrow in place of Apex Park Playday

A new family event is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea on Wednesday (July 31st) in place of Apex Park’s Playday which has been cancelled due to a funding shortfall caused by Somerset Council’s financial cutbacks.

The Apex Park Playday organisers said in January that the event was under threat and then in March confirmed the cancellation.

Now, the group behind Burnham’s regular car boot sales has stepped forward to organise a new family event on Wednesday July 31st at the BASC sports ground in Stoddens Road from 11am-4pm.

Organiser Paul Goodyer says: “We are excited to announce a new event for Burnham on July 31st – a ‘mega mascot fun day’ with lots of childrens characters, inflatables, children’s rides and entertainment.”

“There will also be Dinky Dino shows, JS Kids magic shows, plus craft and food stalls. Entry will be £2 per adult and free for accompanied children.”

There will also be a car boot sale at £10 for all vehicles. Car boot sellers are prebookable via www.paulspromotions.uk

Organisers say the event is now full for crafters/entertainers. The event is a no dog venue and only assistance dogs are allowed with paperwork. Onsite parking is free.

Free entertainment show times:

11.30 & 3.30 – Puppetree Punch & Judy Show

12.00noon & 2pm – JS Magic Shows

1.00 & 3.00pm – Krazy Kev & Dinky Dino Show

11am to 3pm – Rory The T-Rex

11am to 4pm – Circus Workshops

11am to 4pm – North Somerset Scrap Store (arts & crafts)

11am to 4pm – Mascots Walkabout – appearing at intervals