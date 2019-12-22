Dozens of fun runners took part in the annual Burnham-On-Sea Jingle Run on the town’s seafront and beach today (Sunday, December 22nd).

Over 130 fun runners were in a festive mood when they took part in the popular seafront event, which is held each year on the last Sunday before Christmas.

Many of the runners came dressed in colourful festive costumes, include Santas and reindeer, for the two fun runs which were organised by Burnham Swim and Sports Academy.

The main four-mile run saw the runners wend their way along the seafront to Apex Park and back. A shorter one-mile fun run also took place when youngsters and their families jogged along the beach to the jetty and back.

Among the fancy dress outfits were Santa suits, reindeer and colourful Christmas elves! Organiser Martin Rogers from Burnham Swim and Sports Academy told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a well supported event – we had a great turnout of runners dressed in some very colourful costumes!”