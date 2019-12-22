Families have been flocking to see the stunning Christmas lights in Burnham-On-Sea’s Trinity Close even though the residents are not collecting for charity this year.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com this weekend, one residents says there has been a “steady flow” of visitors to see the 100,000 twinkling Christmas lights – dubbed ‘Britain’s most festive street’ by the national press – which are being lit each night from 4.30pm-10pm until the end of the first week of January.

The display was quietly switched on by residents on December 1st with no special event following the advice of the Sedgemoor Safety Advisory Group.

As first reported by Burnham-On-Sea.com, a charity collection is not taking place and yellow parking restriction cones have not been set up along roads leading to Trinity Close. The residents’ decision comes after they were advised by the Safety Advisory Group that they could be held liable for any accidents if the display is run as a formal event.

One resident told Burnham-On-Sea.com on Saturday (December 21st): “As the month has gone on, the numbers of people coming to see the lights has gradually increased. We think some people thought from reading the national press that there are no lights at all.”

“The wet weather has brought the visitor numbers down from some previous years, but it’s still been a steady flow. There have been no severe parking issues and visitors have been courteous to other residents by not blocking drives.”