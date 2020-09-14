A Burnham-On-Sea family has raised hundreds of pounds for Weston Hospicecare by completing an emotional beach walk.

Lucy Hall, Sophie Stagg, Amy Gill and Lisa Bowsher were due to take part in Weston’s Moonlight Walk over the weekend but it was cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns.

However, the Burnham family wanted to go ahead with their fundraising walk to help the hospice.

Lucy says they completed a local walk instead about beach. She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was in aid of my dad Bill Bowsher who passed away on 2nd May from Cancer when we were being supported by the hospice.”

The four ladies raised a super sum of £365 for the hospice’s work in helping local people affected by terminal illness.

Weston Hospicecare cancelled the Moonlight Beach Walk with a spokesman explaining: “We had the sign-offs but with new COVID-19 guidelines in force on Monday across the UK and increased cases in North Somerset, we felt that inviting more than 120 people to Weston-super-Mare at night is not something the charity is willing to do.”

Pictured: The ladies on their fundraising beach walk. Below, the late Bill Bowsher who they were walking in memory of.