The head teacher of King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge has issued a statement reassuring parents that ‘rumours’ of a positive Covid-19 case at the school are not correct.

Nathan Jenkins, pictured, said on Monday (September 14th): “The school would like to confirm that, despite rumours to the contrary, we currently have no confirmed cases of Covid-19 and, as such, parents are encouraged to send their children to school.”

He added: “We would like to reassure parents, that should we get a positive confirmed case, we will take immediate and appropriate action in line with Public Health England’s Guidance.”