Burnham-On-Sea Library is set to hold a Digital Discovery Day for children aged 5 and older to find out more technology.

The free event will be held on Saturday September 4th from 10.30am-12.30pm or 2pm-4pm.

A spokeswoman says: “Burnham Library is holding a digital event – come and use 3D pens, go head to head with robot ‘Cosmo’, and try and outsmart the Lego Rubix Cube solver and more!”

It is suitable for children aged 5+ and children must be accompanied by an adult.

To book a place at the event, visit Burnham-On-Sea library in person, email bhmlib@somerset.gov.uk or see Facebook.

 

 
