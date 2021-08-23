Burnham-On-Sea Motor Club has held its annual tour of Somerset, raising funds for Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.

This year’s Andy Simm Memorial Classic Tour took place on Sunday 22nd August, starting in Glastonbury.

“The club starts the tour next to the Abbey each year because Mary Parker from the Abbey Tea Rooms helps to raise money for the event,” says the club’s Kris Puddy.

“She, like a lot of people, have a great respect for the work the air ambulance does and like to support them as and when we can – you never know if they will need to help you or someone you know. This year she donated all 90 breakfasts and drinks to the event, which is just amazing.”

“The tour consisted of a 60-mile route through amazing tight, twisty, tree covered and hilly roads of Somerset, driving through a ford, then heading into Wiltshire to see castle ruins and lots of other places of interest.”

“The finish venue changes each year and this year it was at the Farrington Park Golf Club in Farrington Gurney for a roast lunch and refreshments.”

“We had an eclectic mix of quintessential classics and sports cars, it was a real treat for the public to see.”

Cars on the day ranged from two twin-engine Mini’s, Porsches, Fords, MG’s, Triumphs, TVR’s, Mercedes, Austin’s, Rovers and more, and over 40 cars made it.

“In true classic tour style, all the entrants are really friendly and love to show off their prides and joys to the others,” adds Kris.

Burnham-On-Sea Motor Club has been raising money for the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance for several years with all proceeds from the event going to the charity;.

“You don’t have to be a member to do it – it’s open to anyone with a classic or sports car. We usually hold the event in July, but due to the restrictions not being lifted until later than expected this year, we had to postpone it until August.”

“We have estimated this year’s event made over £600, and we are really thankful to everyone who came on the day and made this another great event.”

“We would also like to thank all involved with the organising the day and, of course, Mary at the Abbey Tea Rooms and her staff for helping us get the day off to a cracking start.”

“As a club, we have donated £6,585 from 2005 to 2019, as with most things there was no event last year so we couldn’t raise funds in 2020.”

For more information on the club, visit www.bosmotorclub.co.uk