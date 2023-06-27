Customers who need in-person help or advice from Somerset Council will find support at every Somerset Library – including Burnham-On-Sea – from next month.

Staff in Somerset’s libraries are trained to provide digital support to help customers self-serve when needed.

From July, they will also be able to set up virtual, face-to-face meetings on the spot so people can speak directly to a member of the Customer Service team.

If a customer has a complex question or issue, the advisers will be able to pass the enquiry onto the right specialist to help.

Customers will also be able to take documents that can be digitally uploaded and sent to the appropriate Somerset Council team.

Jan Stafford, the Council’s Service Director, Customers, says: “I am delighted that Customer Services and Libraries working together in localities will offer more opportunities for our customers to connect with the Council and in doing so helping them to get the support they need.”

Customer Access Points were initially set up in seven libraries in April when the new Somerset Council came into being, replacing Somerset County Council and the four district councils.

Now, after a successful trial, it is being extended to all Somerset’s libraries, providing customers with access to council services and support in a place that is convenient.

The support will be provided during library opening hours, which, in most cases, includes weekends. The virtual meetings will only be available Monday to Friday from 8.30am-4.30pm.

For a list and map showing all of Somerset’s libraries and opening hours see: Our libraries (somerset.gov.uk)