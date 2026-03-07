Burnham-On-Sea man uses £1,000 lottery win to buy budgies

A Burnham-On-Sea resident has turned a stroke of lottery luck into a colourful new hobby, after spending part of his £1,000 charity lottery win on a flock of budgies.

Barry Pook, 54, said he “couldn’t quite believe it” when he opened a letter informing him he had won the top prize in the Bristol and Weston Hospitals Charity lottery.

He had entered the draw while his mother was receiving care at Bristol Royal Infirmary.

Living alone, Barry said the house had begun to feel “a bit quiet.”

His winnings offered the perfect opportunity to bring some life back into his home—by purchasing several budgies and setting up a new aviary space.

Barry expressed his gratitude to the hospital charity, saying the win had brought unexpected joy during a difficult period.

The charity lottery helps support patient care and hospital services across the region.