Five fire crews tackle barn blaze in East Huntspill

Fire crews from across the area were called to a large agricultural fire in East Huntspill on Thursday night (March 5th) after reports of a tractor alight inside a farm building.

The alarm was raised at 10.22pm, with Fire Control initially mobilising three appliances — two from Bridgwater and one from Burnham-On-Sea.

A further call confirmed the tractor was inside a barn, prompting an increased response.

On arrival, crews requested five pumps, bringing additional firefighters from Taunton, along with the Command Support Unit from Street.

Firefighters carried out an immediate attack using hose reel jets and set up a ‘water wall’ to prevent the blaze from spreading within the structure.

A spokesperson later confirmed the incident involved around 20 tonnes of hay inside the barn. Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, the precautionary water wall, and farm machinery to bring the fire under control.

The incident has since been brought to a close, with firefighters remaining on scene for damping down and safety checks.