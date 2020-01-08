Burnham-On-Sea martial arts school Holistic Tae Kwon-Do is celebrating after being recognised for its work in sports safeguarding.

“We are super proud to announce that we’re leading the charge in sports safeguarding, having successfully attained the Safeguarding Code in Martial Arts ‘mark’,” Jane Lambert, Holistic TKD Coach and Wellness Warrior, told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Achieving the Safeguarding Code demonstrates our commitment to upholding our duty-of-care to the community and young people and recognises that we as a martial arts provider have reached and effectively maintained good safeguarding standards.”

“The Safeguarding Code in Martial Arts has been created so that parents and carers can clearly identify a martial arts provider that has demonstrated they have reached and maintained good safeguarding standards and can make informed decisions when selecting a club for their child.”

Sue Harrison, Stakeholder Marketing at the Safeguarding Code in Martial Arts, added: “We are delighted to see that so many clubs, including Burnham TAGB Tae Kwon-Do, have successfully attained the Safeguarding Code in Martial Arts.”

“When making choices about martial arts schools, parents and carers can easily determine, and be reassured that clubs in their local area are committed to safeguarding and upholding safe practices for their children if they display the Safeguarding Code ‘mark’.”

Developed in consultation with Sport England, representatives from martial arts governing bodies, and leading safeguarding experts, the Code is funded by the National Lottery and was launched by the Sports Minister in 2018. To date, over 150 clubs have now attained the Code.

Martial arts clubs can upload their registration via an online portal: www.safeguardingcode.com and for more information about the Safeguarding Code, contact info@safeguardingcode.com.