Town councillors in Burnham-On-Sea have vowed to fight plans by BT to remove two of the last remaining payphone boxes in the town centre.

BT has announced that phone boxes in Princess Street and Pier Street have been earmarked for removal with the firm blaming the growing use of mobile phones.

Data seen by the Town Council shows the Princess Street call box was used 260 times over the past year and the Pier Street box was used 213 times.

At the latest meeting of the Town Council’s Planning Applications Committee, councillors said the call volumes demonstrate that the two phone boxes should be retained.

Cllr Bill Hancock said: “I think we should fight to keep these vital two boxes – both are in prime locations and should not go.”

Cllr Peter Clayton added: “The box in Pier Street is used often by people to call taxis and the one in Princess Street is used by theatre visitors.”

Cllr Andy Brewer added: “BT’s approach to this is from a business point of view – they look at the number of calls versus the costs of retaining the call boxes.”

“That said, these two boxes are used more than others in Burnham that have been recommended for removal so I would support objecting against this.”

Councillors decided to raise an objection to BT on the two call boxes. They decided not to object over plans to remove a third call box in Berrow Road which saw 35 calls in 12 months.

It comes after Burnham-On-Sea.com reported in September that BT is removing phone boxes in Burnham’s Rectory Drive, Ringstone in West Huntspill, and Burnham’s Berrow Road.