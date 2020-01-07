A group of fundraisers at a Burnham-On-Sea community group has raised a total of more than £3,000 for a local homeless charity.

The amazing total was announced this week when the group, Burnham-On-Sea Socialites, handed over the proceeds of its latest fundrasing event to the team at Victoria’s Kitchen.

Victoria’s Kitchen is a Weston-based charity that helps the homeless and vulnerable with a hot meal, advice and support.

The Socialites – who arrange social events and activities throughout the year – have raised over £3,000 over the last two and half years for Victoria’s Kitchen through different events including Spring and Christmas fairs and other events.

On Monday (January 6th), the Burnham group presented £540.20 to the charity following their recent Christmas Fair which took place at Burnham Methodist Hall on 14th December.

A spokesperson for the group told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A big thank you goes to all who have supported these fundraising events during the last few years.”

“Do look out for more in 2020. Every penny raised goes to help those who need a helping hand.”

Pictured: The team presenting their latest this week (Photo Mike Lang)