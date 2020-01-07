Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being given the chance to comment on and help shape a new Climate Emergency Strategy for Somerset.

An online survey here has started this week and is open for responses until 25th February 2020, while a second survey for 11 to 18-year-olds is online here and is open until 18th February.

A series of drop-in events are also being held to give people the opportunity to get involved and find out how the five councils in Somerset are working together on their approach to the climate emergency and how they aim to reduce carbon emissions by 2030.

There will be a family craft area at each event run by local artists and a ‘pop up café’ with talks from guest speakers on topics linked to protecting the environment.

Open to residents, businesses, groups and anyone with an interest in what can be done or is being done to combat the impacts of Climate Change in Somerset, the drop-ins will be a chance to discuss the emerging thinking from the five councils as set out in a ‘framework’ document.

The ‘Have your say’ drop-ins start on Saturday 18 January 2020 at Taunton Library and will take place in each District Council area in January and February 2020.

They are being run by the Somerset Climate Action Network (SCAN) on behalf of Somerset’s four District Councils and the County Council.

Earlier this year, all five councils declared or recognised ‘climate emergencies’, agreeing to work together to produce a joint Climate Emergency Strategy.

The strategy will identify ways Somerset might work together towards being carbon neutral by 2030 and adapt to predicted climate change impacts. But before the strategy can be drawn up, the councils need people in Somerset to have their say.

Cllr David Hall, Cabinet Member for Economy and Inward Investment at Somerset County Council, said: “I would urge everyone in Somerset to get involved and tell us what they think about this critical issue by taking part in our Climate Emergency drop events and completing the online survey. There is also a version of the online survey that has been designed for children under the age of 18, so everyone can have their say.”

“We will be seeking feedback on whether the work so far focuses on the right areas, covers everything it should and whether there are actions that communities could take or are already taking forward themselves.”

“The information gathered from all our citizens, communities, businesses and interest groups will inform how we shape our plans for reducing carbon emissions going forward and the steps we take to work towards a Somerset that is resilient to the impacts of Climate Change.”

The events will be held on Saturdays, between 10am and 4pm at the following sites: