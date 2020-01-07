A warning has been issued after a woman says she was followed by a man along a Highbridge street last week.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a report that a woman was on her way to a convenience shop in Church Street, Highbridge at about 10.30pm on New Year’s Day.”

“She passed a man who was stood in an alleyway who shouted at her and then began following her for a short while.”

“She arrived home at about 10.45pm and at 11.45pm the same man – together with another man – began throwing stones at her home and shouting.”

“We have taken a statement from the woman and provided personal safety advice.”

Police added that they believed no criminal offences had been committed.