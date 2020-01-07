New lip-reading classes for people with hearing impairments are set to start in Burnham-On-Sea.

Deafplus lip-reading classes will be held at Chichester Hall in Chichester Close, Burnham (TA8 2AR) starting on Thursday 6th February, running from 10am-12pm.

The sessions provide ten weeks of free advice for new members, featuring lip-reading information, practice and tips for those coping with hearing loss.

The classes are being run by Linda Horner, pictured, from Deafplus, who is the lip reading tutor of four classes.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I have been teaching lip-reading for 13 years. I am profoundly deafened with a cochlear implant so I understand how people feel being deaf or having a hearing loss.”

“Being deaf is extremely isolating and learning lip-reading can help combat isolation.”

She adds: “You meet others with the same problems. Lip-reading helps you regain confidence and the classes give lots of advice on managing and living with a hearing loss.”

“We also have a lot of fun in the sessions practising lip-reading in different ways.”

Just turn up on the day.