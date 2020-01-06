A kind-hearted family hopes scores of decorated golden rocks bearing the simple message ‘you rock’ will brighten up the lives of lonely Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge people in a unique initiative.

Rob Lawrence and his young sons have created 40 of the gold-coloured rocks which have been left in the woods at Apex Park for residents to take away for free to be left at local homes.

“January can be a gloomy month, so I wanted my boys to do something nice for others,” Rob told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“I like getting the boys creative and away from computers as much as possible so set them a task to do something nice.”

“I’d been thinking of tasks to give them some pride whilst also helping others, so the idea popped into my head; we’d spray some rocks metallic gold, with vinyl to say ‘You Rock’, and then place these out for others to take and leave by their door.”

He adds: “The boys loved making them. We hid them away just so people would randomly come across them which we thought would be nice, and also listed where they were for others to go and seek them out too.”

“I’ve always liked the ‘Somerset rocks’ placed within Apex Park, and know how much kids enjoy these so this was our spin on this.”

“The boys have been very pleased with the kind comments from people when we posted online about the rocks. They love that people will receive the rocks as a nice surprise.”

He adds: “We made over 40 that people can take for free, to cheer people up with – be it posting through a letter box or leaving outside their door – especially for those who might be lonely at the moment.”