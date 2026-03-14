Burnham-On-Sea mayor backs charity raffle raising funds for town mental health group

Burnham-On-Sea’s mayor has given his support to a fundraising raffle held in aid of his chosen charity of the year, In Charley’s Memory, which provides mental health support to young people.

The event took place at The Crossways pub in West Huntspill, where generous locals helped raise £240 for the charity.

Bar tender Sam Palmer said the pub was delighted to get behind the cause. “We were very pleased to support such a worthwhile charity and thank all those who supported the charity,” he said.

Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Mike Facey added his thanks to everyone who bought tickets and to the local businesses that donated prizes, saying their support would make a real difference to the charity’s work.