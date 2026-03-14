Burnham-On-Sea MP urges Government to ‘go further’ on schools mobile phones ban

Burnham-On-Sea’s MP has criticised the Government and opposition MPs after a series of key votes in Parliament this week on proposals to ban smartphones in schools and raise the minimum age for social media access to 16.

Conservative MPs backed the plans, but the Government supported an amendment allowing further delays and alternative measures such as curfews.

Burnham and Highbridge MP Ashley Fox says the move “falls short” of what is needed to protect young people online.

He also hit out at Labour MPs, who voted against the proposals, saying parents, teachers and pupils had been “let down” by the decision.

The MP said many teachers want stronger legal backing to remove smartphones from classrooms, arguing that current guidance is not working. He raised concerns about children being exposed to harmful online content, including violence, pornography, knife crime and sextortion, which he said is affecting wellbeing, behaviour and attainment.

Mr Fox said other countries are taking tougher action to protect children online and warned that the UK risks “falling behind”, adding that “it’s our children who are paying the price.”

He said the debate is “far from over” and confirmed he will continue pressing the Government to take firmer action.

He adds: “While other countries are increasingly recognising the harms associated with social media and are beginning to take stronger action to protect children, the UK risks falling behind – and its our children who are paying the price.”

“The debate however is far from over. We will continue pressing the Government to move faster and further to support parents and schools and to ensure children are better protected online, and I hope the Lords will overturn the decision so that MPs once again will have a chance to do the right thing.”

The MP confirmed he will continue pressing the Government to take firmer action.