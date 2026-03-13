Specialist team returns to Apex Park to remove suspected wartime ordnance items

Somerset Council has issued an update after part of Highbridge’s Apex Park was cordoned off when small pieces of suspected unexploded ordnance were uncovered during construction work last week.

A section on the eastern side of the lake was initially sealed off last Thursday (March 5th) after Avon and Somerset Police were called to the scene, as reported here.

The discovery prompted the arrival of an Army bomb disposal unit, which dealt with what is believed to be several mortar shells and a grenade dating back to the Second World War. A safety cordon has remained in place since, but without Police on scene.

Somerset Council said a specialist contractor returned to the site on Friday (March 13th) to remove additional items as a precaution.

A spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Somerset Council arranged for a specialist contractor to attend Apex Park to carry out further checks and remove any additional devices, as a precautionary measure.”

The site has been deemed safe and re-opened in time for the weekend.