Burnham-On-Sea man jailed for 27 years over child sexual offences

A Burnham-On-Sea man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape and several other non-recent sexual offences against children.

Philip Garrett, 70, of Berrow, Burnham-On-Sea, was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court, sitting at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court, to a total of 19 offences on Thursday 5th March.

Garrett, who was convicted at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 6th February, is now on the Registered Sex Offenders’ Register for life, is subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and has been handed an indefinite restraining order not to contact his victims.

He was sentenced to multiple serious offences.

One of two victims reported the offences to an adult who then alerted the police before a thorough investigation was carried out.

Both victims, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were offered access to safeguarding and support services since the offences were disclosed and have been regularly updated throughout the investigation.

Both victims detailed the psychological harm Garrett’s offending has had on them in personal statements which they both bravely read in court.

One of his victims stated: “You have a name, but to me you will always be called the abuser, the monster who stole my childhood without any thought on how my life would change.”

“I never understood what I had done to deserve such horrendous torture, the monster who made me scared to speak up in fear I wouldn’t be believed. I was subjected to things a child should never be exposed to – my innocence, my dignity and my choices were all stolen by you.”

His other victim said: “I feel like my education has been affected due to the abuse. I couldn’t really concentrate at school and would think about what you were doing to me.”

“I don’t think I will ever enjoy being intimate with someone, you have taken that away from me. I feel like I am never able to experience the usual caring and loving relationships people my age look forward to.”

DC Michelle Hewitt, investigating officer and a member of the specialist child protection team, said: “Both victims in this case suffered abuse over a prolonged period, and have therefore shown tremendous strength and bravery throughout the investigation and court process, and Garrett is now serving a lengthy sentence in prison.”

“Without the bravery of the victims speaking out about the abhorrent abuse they were subjected to, and supporting this thorough investigation, convictions like this would not be possible and justice has now been served.”

“We hope this conviction sends an important message that any acts of violence towards women and girls will never be tolerated and every victim deserves to be heard and supported, no matter how long ago the offending was committed.”

Victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent, can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website or call 0117 342 6999.

You can also visit the This is not an Excuse website for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.