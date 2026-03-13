HomeNewsEast Brent Harvest Home team donates bumper cheque to Air Ambulance charity
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East Brent Harvest Home team donates bumper cheque to Air Ambulance charity

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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A bumper donation has been handed over to a vital regional charity this week, thanks to the fundraising efforts of the East Brent Harvest Home organisers.

The team travelled to the Bristol headquarters of the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity (GWAAC) to present a cheque for £1,180, raised over the past year through community events and support.

GWAAC provides a Critical Care and air ambulance service across Bristol, Bath & North East Somerset, North Somerset, Gloucestershire, South Gloucestershire and parts of Wiltshire.

The charity relies heavily on public donations to keep its specialist crews flying and delivering life‑saving treatment to those in urgent need.

Representing the East Brent Harvest Home were Jeff Noyes, Catherine Desborough, and Martin Desborough, who were welcomed by the GWAAC team during the visit and thanked for their “generous” support.

The organisers said they were delighted to support such an essential service and thanked everyone who contributed to the fundraising efforts throughout the year.

Pictured: Jeff Noyes, Catherine Desborough and Martin Desborough

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