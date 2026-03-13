Sanders Garden Centre to celebrate 25th anniversary with family fun day and special guests

Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll is set to mark its 25th anniversary with a day of celebrations on Saturday (14th March), offering visitors a packed programme of free entertainment, expert gardening talks and family activities.

Customers arriving at the centre will be welcomed with a complimentary glass of prosecco and a slice of cake to toast the milestone occasion. Throughout the day, there will be live music, face painting, children’s characters, treasure hunts and a host of activities designed for all ages.

TV gardening personality Michael Perry – known to many as The Plant Geek – will be appearing at the event to share expert advice and top tips for gardeners of all experience levels.

A charity raffle will also be held in aid of local charity In Charley’s Memory, which supports young people facing mental health challenges.

Diamond Club members will benefit from exclusive promotions during the event, which runs from 9am to 5pm.

Sanders’ GCOM Rob Vohra said: “We’re so looking forward to celebrating this special anniversary with our customers. We’ve got an exciting day planned with lots of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy, including children’s characters, face painting, treasure hunts and a group of singers.”

Rob is one of six long-serving team members who have worked at Sanders since it first opened in 2001. He is joined by Home Department Manager Ingrid Vickers, Christmas and Leisure Department Manager Susie Keate, Till Supervisor Tracey Williams, Goods In Manager Becky Bailey and Gardening Department Manager Ben Smith.

Reflecting on 25 years of memories, Rob added: “There are so many great memories. We have shared in the joy of each other’s children being born, celebrated weddings of staff who met their future partners here, and celebrated the lives of colleagues and customers who are sadly no longer with us.”

One standout moment for the team was joining Alan Titchmarsh and the BBC’s Ground Force to help create a memorial garden in Weston-super-Mare in honour of Jill Dando. Sanders staff quickly volunteered their support, delivering a van full of shrubs and trees within 24 hours.

Since being acquired by Blue Diamond in 2017, the centre has undergone a major redevelopment, including the addition of a fashion department, the Parlour Restaurant and Origin’s Patisserie.

Rob said: “The new range of quality products introduced by Blue Diamond has totally transformed the shop floor and our customer footfall. Horticulture is still at the very core of our business, but we are so much more than a garden centre. Personally, there’s not one day that I don’t look forward to going into work. I always regard it as a privilege to work with such a great team of people.”

Sanders continues to play an active role in the local community, hosting horticultural shows, classic car rallies and supporting local charities, schools and gardening groups. The team says it is proud to have grown alongside the community over the past 25 years.