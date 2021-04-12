Burnham-On-Sea’s minor injuries unit re-opened today (Tuesday) after being shut yesterday due to staffing issues.

A spokesman for Somerset NHS Foundation Trust said: “We had to close the minor injuries unit (MIU) at Burnham-On-Sea Hospital on Monday due to operational issues, but we expect it to reopen on Tuesday 13th April at 10am.”

“In the meantime if you need medical advice or treatment, you can call NHS 111, visit the NHS website or go to the MIU at nearby Bridgwater Hospital.”

He adds: “Burnham-On-Sea minor injuries unit and the other MIUs can help with a wide range of conditions including broken bones, throat and chest infections, eye infections, urinary infections, emergency contraception, sprains and strains, as well as wounds and bites.”