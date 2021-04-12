Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge shops and businesses are set to welcome the return of customers today (Monday, April 12th) as lockdown restrictions ease.
The next step of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown sees non-essential retail stores re-opening, as well as pubs, outdoor hospitality, hairdressers, beauty salons, gyms and leisure centres including Burnham Swim and Sports Academy.
Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade has welcomed the re-opening and is encouraging shoppers back.
A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesman says: “Burnham’s community has done a fantastic job of supporting local businesses throughout the pandemic, whether that’s been through buying online, getting deliveries, ordering takeaways or simply raising awareness.”
“We can’t wait to see people returning to Burnham to shop, eat, drink and visit their favourite businesses again who have worked so hard to get ready to reopen.”
“We would ask everyone to still be mindful of the social distancing rules and all other guidance relating to Covid-19 when visiting Burnham to ensure a safe, comfortable and enjoyable time for all.”
What are the new rules from today:
- All shops allowed to open
- Hairdressers, beauty salons and other close-contact services can open
- Restaurants and pubs allowed to serve food and alcohol to customers sitting outdoors
- Gyms and spas can reopen, as can zoos, theme parks, libraries and community centres
- Members of the same household can take a holiday in England in self-contained accommodation
- Non-essential journeys between England and Wales are allowed
- Weddings – up to 15 people
- Funerals – up to 30 people, with 15 at wakes
- Children will be able to attend any indoor children’s activity
- Care home visitors will increase to two per resident
- Driving lessons can resume, with driving tests restarting on 22 April
Next stage – no earlier than 17th May:
- People can meet in groups of up to 30 outdoors
- Six people or two households can meet indoors
- Domestic overnight stays allowed with people not in your household or bubble
- Pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues can seat customers indoors
- Up to 30 people can attend weddings or other life events, like christenings
- Remaining outdoor entertainment, such as outdoor theatres and cinemas can open
- Indoor entertainment such as museums, theatres, cinemas and children’s play areas can open
- Performances and large events can restart, but with limits on audience numbers
- Hotels, hostels and B&Bs can reopen
- International leisure travel may resume
- Adult indoor group sports and exercise classes can restart
Stage four – no earlier than 21st June:
- The Government hopes all legal limits on social contact will be removed
- No legal limits on the number of people who can attend weddings, funerals and other life events
- Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen
Read the government’s roadmap.