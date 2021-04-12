Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge shops and businesses are set to welcome the return of customers today (Monday, April 12th) as lockdown restrictions ease.

The next step of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown sees non-essential retail stores re-opening, as well as pubs, outdoor hospitality, hairdressers, beauty salons, gyms and leisure centres including Burnham Swim and Sports Academy.

Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade has welcomed the re-opening and is encouraging shoppers back.

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesman says: “Burnham’s community has done a fantastic job of supporting local businesses throughout the pandemic, whether that’s been through buying online, getting deliveries, ordering takeaways or simply raising awareness.”

“We can’t wait to see people returning to Burnham to shop, eat, drink and visit their favourite businesses again who have worked so hard to get ready to reopen.”

“We would ask everyone to still be mindful of the social distancing rules and all other guidance relating to Covid-19 when visiting Burnham to ensure a safe, comfortable and enjoyable time for all.”

What are the new rules from today:

All shops allowed to open

Hairdressers, beauty salons and other close-contact services can open

Restaurants and pubs allowed to serve food and alcohol to customers sitting outdoors

Gyms and spas can reopen, as can zoos, theme parks, libraries and community centres

Members of the same household can take a holiday in England in self-contained accommodation

Non-essential journeys between England and Wales are allowed

Weddings – up to 15 people

Funerals – up to 30 people, with 15 at wakes

Children will be able to attend any indoor children’s activity

Care home visitors will increase to two per resident

Driving lessons can resume, with driving tests restarting on 22 April Next stage – no earlier than 17th May: People can meet in groups of up to 30 outdoors

Six people or two households can meet indoors

Domestic overnight stays allowed with people not in your household or bubble

Pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues can seat customers indoors

Up to 30 people can attend weddings or other life events, like christenings

Remaining outdoor entertainment, such as outdoor theatres and cinemas can open

Indoor entertainment such as museums, theatres, cinemas and children’s play areas can open

Performances and large events can restart, but with limits on audience numbers

Hotels, hostels and B&Bs can reopen

International leisure travel may resume

Adult indoor group sports and exercise classes can restart Stage four – no earlier than 21st June: The Government hopes all legal limits on social contact will be removed

No legal limits on the number of people who can attend weddings, funerals and other life events

Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen Read the government’s roadmap.