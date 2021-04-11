Burnham’s Coastguards and rescue hovercrafts were called to Brean beach on Sunday afternoon (April 11th) after concerns were raised by the beach warden about three children wading through mud.

The warden contacted the Coastguard after spotting three girls a long distance down the beach with an incoming tide nearby soon after 4pm.

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called to the scene, along with the BARB Search & Rescue hovercrafts, amid concern for the youngsters.

“They had waded out into a potentially dangerous area of the mud to reach the sea for a late afternoon paddle, but with the tide as incoming they were putting themselves at risk,” said the beach warden.

Fortunately, the trio walked back out of the mud and up the beach as the crews arrived. Coastguards gave the girls and their family safety advice. They praised the beach warden for his quick thinking.

It was the second incident of the weekend. As reported here, Burnham Coastguards and BARB were also called to Brean on Saturday amid concern for three kayakers in the River Axe estuary.