9.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Dec 23, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea motorist arrested on suspicion of drug-driving in Christmas crackdown
News

Burnham-On-Sea motorist arrested on suspicion of drug-driving in Christmas crackdown

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Police drink and drug driving operation

A Burnham-On-Sea motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving as part of an ongoing festive crackdown on motoring offences across Somerset.

Officers from Avon & Somerset Police carried out 60 vehicle stops on Sunday (December 21st) as part of their annual anti-drink and drug driving campaign.

“The North Sedgemoor Team arrested a 40-year-old female in Burnham-On-Sea on suspicion of drug driving,” confirmed a police spokesperson.

“She has been released under investigation while we wait for the results.”

Police also said one speeding ticket was issued, four traffic offences were identified and drivers reported, including one driving on a provisional licence, with two vehicles seized.

Previous article
PHOTOS: Burnham’s Mayor makes Christmas visits to care homes with town crier

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

ESJ Counselling

Casino Slots

Dulhorn Farm

Tranquil Healing Cabin

Becky Bowden – Journalist, Copywriter, and Therapeutic Coach

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
9.7 ° C
10.3 °
8.6 °
90 %
3.1kmh
100 %
Tue
10 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
4 °
Fri
5 °
Sat
5 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com