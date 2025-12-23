Burnham-On-Sea motorist arrested on suspicion of drug-driving in Christmas crackdown

A Burnham-On-Sea motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving as part of an ongoing festive crackdown on motoring offences across Somerset.

Officers from Avon & Somerset Police carried out 60 vehicle stops on Sunday (December 21st) as part of their annual anti-drink and drug driving campaign.

“The North Sedgemoor Team arrested a 40-year-old female in Burnham-On-Sea on suspicion of drug driving,” confirmed a police spokesperson.

“She has been released under investigation while we wait for the results.”

Police also said one speeding ticket was issued, four traffic offences were identified and drivers reported, including one driving on a provisional licence, with two vehicles seized.