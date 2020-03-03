Burnham-On-Sea MP James Heappey has this week welcomed confirmation that Avon and Somerset Police will have its funding increased by more than £22million.

The 7.4 per cent rise for 2020/21 will ensure police officers have the resources they need to tackle crime and keep our streets safe.

Recruitment for 137 new police officers in Avon and Somerset is also already underway.

The Police Funding Settlement was passed on February 24th, 2020 and includes an increase in Government grant funding and a rise in national funding.

Mr Heappey told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am delighted the Government is increasing funding for our police force here in Somerset.”

“It is of course a priority to keep the public and our streets safe and this significant amount of extra cash will give our excellent officers the support they need to do just that.”

“An increase of £22.6million shows how seriously this Government is taking investing in our public services – especially here in a rural county.”

This increase is part of the £1.1billion funding boost for police forces across England and Wales. It is the biggest increase in a decade that could take total funding for the policing system up to £15.2 billion.

The funding increase includes £150million to fight organised crime and online child abuse, £39 million to tackle serious violence including cracking down on county lines drug dealing, and a £90 million increase for counter-terrorism policing to help protect our streets.

This follows the Government’s plan to recruit an extra 20,000 police officers by 2023 and the 137 in Avon and Somerset by the end of this year.

Mr Heappey says he also meets regularly with Superintendent Mike Prior to discuss any issues in the Wells constituency.