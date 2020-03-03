Local youngsters from across the area took part in the 9th annual Sedgemoor Schools Biathlon in Burnham-On-Sea at the weekend.

140 young athletes from over 20 schools competed in the competition at Burnham Swim and Sports Academy on Sunday (1st March), where many outstanding results were achieved.

Children of a wide variety of ages and abilities took part in races ranging from a 50m swim to a 1000m run, with superb outcomes in all categories. See results here.

The overall winners were:

King Alfred School Academy – Large Schools Champions

Nether Stowey Primary School – Small Schools Champions

Sidcot School – Visitor School Champions

The Academy’s Sarah Conklin-Cox told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Huge thanks go to the teachers, team managers, parents, family and friends for creating an incredible atmosphere for the athletes to excel in. The standard of running and swimming within Sedgemoor and the surrounding district is absolutely outstanding.”

Report by Harriet Jones & Marcus Hamblin