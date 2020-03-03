A lorry driver has this week admitted causing the deaths of two people – including a lady from Highbridge – in a crash on the M5 in 2018.

William Cater, 47, from Cirencester, drove into a line of queuing traffic waiting to leave the motorway at Taunton’s junction in September 2018.

During a hearing at Taunton Crown Court this week, he admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and a further two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving He will be sentenced on 26 March.

The two people who died were Joanne Jennings, 45, from Highbridge (pictured) and Rod Walsh, 54, from Cheddar.

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway a mile north of Taunton at around 8.30am on 13th September 2018.

An inquest into their deaths heard Mr Walsh died from chest injuries and Mrs Jennings from head injuries. Five other people were injured, two of them seriously.

The family of Joanne issued an heartfelt tribute to her following the incident. “Joanne was a loving mother, wife, sister, auntie and nanny,” they said.

“She was always filled with joy and happiness, laughing and smiling as she went about her day.”

“She will be sadly missed by family and friends and has a place in many people’s hearts.”