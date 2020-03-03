Burnham and Highbridge Town Council has this week edged a step closer to moving into Burnham-On-Sea’s former adult learning centre in the town centre and selling off its current council chambers in Jaycroft Road.

At a meeting on Monday evening (March 2nd), town councillors voted in favour of working with Somerset County Council to potentally purchase the former Somerset Skills and Learning (SS&L) centre in Burnham’s Princess Street.

Councillors considered a confidential report on the proposals at the meeting and did not publicly discuss the financial implications of the move.

Cllr Peter Clayton said: “If the terms are favourable, the conditions are right, and the business case works, I think the recommendation to enter into formal discussions with Somerset County Council is the best way forward.”

Cllr Phil Harvey added: “I would second the proposal. I have been arguing the case for this for 6 or 7 years, so I’m hardly going to turn around now and say we shouldn’t proceed. Obviously, the business case has to be right, we need to look at the finances. Co-locating ourselves with the library and The Princess will create a ‘local government hub’ in the centre of Burnham and hopefully eventually also see a town square in Princess Street. Fingers crossed, the County Council don’t want an exorbitant sum of money.”

Cllr Helen Groves added: “I have been advocating a move since 2011 so I would be quite happy to see the council relocate. I just still feel I need to reserve judgment on the ‘where’ we relocate to. I remain unconvinced that we have looked at all possible options.”

A Town Council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com after Monday’s meeting: “The Town Council has resolved that it will formally seek to work with Somerset County Council in respect of the purchase of the former SS&L building in Princess Street.”

“The building commands a significant location in the town, sitting within an area ideally suited to become an administrative centre. The Town Council is ambitious to see the creation of a public services hub where the Princess Theatre, library and a new Town Hall can work together harmoniously to increase public access to information and services. The adopted neighbourhood plan 2014-2032 identifies the building’s forecourt as an area suited to the establishment of a public open space.” Burnham-On-Sea.com

“The Town Council acknowledges that at the current time it is unlikely to require exclusive use of the former SS&L building and is therefore keen to explore the potential to work alongside other public or similar bodies on the site.”

“Before any final decision can be taken on the sale of its existing building and purchase of another comma the town council is required to have undertaken a full business case. This will include obtaining for both sites, valuations, full surveys, quotes on refurbishment, and repair works, running costs, as well as assessment of any other option available. There will be an opportunity for the electorate to have its say at consultation sessions to be scheduled.”

Burnham’s adult learning centre has been vacant since it closed down for the final time in December 2017 due to funding cuts.