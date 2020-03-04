Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called to Weston on Tuesday evening (March 3rd) to search for a missing person.

The team was tasked just before 7pm to assist the Police and Weston-Super-Mare Coastguard with the search for a vulnerable young person.

A spokesman said: “We rendezvoused with the other team opposite Weston General Hospital and a search plan was created of the wooded area and then three teams were sent out to cover the designated area.”

“As we searched, the Police helicopter was overhead carrying out a thermal imaging search.”

“We were in the wooded area searching along the pathways and clearings and through the foliage.”

With our new Lost and Missing Persons training, we are becoming more aligned with other services and have the ability to send large amounts of personnel which means we can cover wider areas in a shorter amount of time.”

“As the job reached the half-hour mark there was an update that the person had been located nearby and we were able to stand down and return to our respective stations.”

“This was a good inter-team call out and close working with the Police.”

Pictured: The search underway on Tuesday evening (Burnham Coastguard)