A Burnham-On-Sea teenager has been selected to play for England’s volleyball squad.

Catherine Tolley, 18, has been chosen to play for the under 18s Junior England squad.

She has played the game for at least six years at school and went on to play for Taunton School and the SW Women’s league.

“I hope to go on to study Sports Coaching at university,” she says. “In my current team most of the players came from King Alfred School Academy.”

“I have always enjoyed playing volleyball and it has given me the opportunity to make new friends and gain new skills in the sport.”