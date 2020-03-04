Somerset Sight, a local independent charity for blind and visually impaired people, is seeking to recruit volunteer drivers in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.
The organisation offers a range of activities, training sessions and services to support visually impaired people across the county, to help loneliness and isolation.
“Volunteer drivers are crucial in allowing people living with sight loss to regain the independence to attend social events and activities.”
“We’re currently desperate for volunteer drivers in Burnham and surrounding areas. If you have a full driving licence, own a vehicle, and have a couple of hours a fortnight free to make a difference in your local community, please consider volunteering with Somerset Sight.”
You can call Somerset Sight on 01823 333818 or email admin@somersetsight.org.uk