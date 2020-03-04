Somerset Sight, a local independent charity for blind and visually impaired people, is seeking to recruit volunteer drivers in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

The organisation offers a range of activities, training sessions and services to support visually impaired people across the county, to help loneliness and isolation.

Somerset Sight relies on volunteers to deliver a full programme of events such as training sessions that teach skills such as using assistive technologies to access the internet, social groups covering a variety of age groups and interests, and sports ranging from tandem cycling to acoustic rifle shooting.

“As many of the services Somerset Sight provides take place at their Taunton headquarters, the Charity relies on volunteer drivers to ensure visually impaired people from across the county can access the services they provide,” says a spokesman.

“Somerset Sight is urgently seeking volunteer drivers around Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to ensure visually impaired people living in the area can continue to benefit from the activities and services they provide.”

“Volunteer drivers are crucial in allowing people living with sight loss to regain the independence to attend social events and activities.”

“We’re currently desperate for volunteer drivers in Burnham and surrounding areas. If you have a full driving licence, own a vehicle, and have a couple of hours a fortnight free to make a difference in your local community, please consider volunteering with Somerset Sight.”

You can call Somerset Sight on 01823 333818 or email admin@somersetsight.org.uk