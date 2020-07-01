Burnham-On-Sea’s MP James Heappey has this week welcomed news of a ‘huge funding commitment’ from the Government as four schools in the constituency receive funding to improve their facilities.

The constituency has been allocated its share of £434million investment to expand classrooms, upgrade facilities and improve the education of children across the whole country.

In our area, Brent Knoll Primary School has received funding towards renovation work.

On top of this, the Prime Minister also announced a new transformative 10-year school rebuilding programme. This will be kick-started with over £1billion for the first 50 projects in 2020-21.

Mr Heappey said: “The Government has made a huge commitment to school building projects across the country and it is fantastic to see that Weare First School, Crispin School, Hugh Sexey Middle School and Brent Knoll Primary School in the Wells constituency have benefitted.”

“Our children deserve the very best start in life, and I am very proud to be part of a Government which is delivering.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “My number-one focus will always be to make sure every student has access to excellent education and training.”

“Replacing and upgrading poor condition school and college buildings with modern, energy efficient designs will give our students and teachers the environment they deserve and support them to maximise their potential.”

“As we look forward to this September and all children returning to school, we can be assured that for years to come this country’s education system will drive opportunity and prosperity for all.”