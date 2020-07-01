Pontins announces new date for re-opening Brean Sands holiday park

Holiday firm Pontins has pushed back the re-opening date of its Brean holiday park.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said holiday accommodation can accept visitors from July 4th when the Coronavirus lockdown continues to ease.

Pontins has six holiday parks, including one at Sand Bay near Weston and in Brean.

The company initially said its holiday parks would all be closed until 2021, before it announced last month they would re-open on July 6th.

Now, though, Pontins has postponed the relaunch to July 17th.

In a statement on its website, it says: “Pontins Holiday Parks and Sand Bay & Pakefield Holiday Villages are reopening from July 17th in line with current Government advice.”

“At this time we can only offer self-catered breaks. Following government guidelines there will be no entertainment and the activities on park will be limited as social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.”

The reduced activities are reflected in a price drop for those booking holidays in July and August. It will cost £89 for four people to share a one-bedroom self-catered apartment at any Pontins park for three or four nights Equivalent stays for next year cost £179.

The firm adds: “Pontins Holidays takes the health and safety of all its guests and staff very seriously and as such please be advised we will review and update this information as it is released by the Government.”

“All our parks and holiday villages are situated a stone’s throw from the beach; the weather is set to be fantastic; we look forward to welcoming you back.” Holiday parks are among several facilities which can re-open on July 4th, including pubs and hotels.