A Burnham-On-Sea personal fitness trainer aims to keep the local community active with regular online fitness sessions during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Kelly Griffiths, 27, is a personal trainer and group exercise coach who is based in Burnham and who has worked in the fitness industry for the past seven years.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am super passionate about helping others achieve their goals and supporting people on their health and fitness journeys.”

“As gyms are now closed and social contact is limited, I wanted to be able to continue helping people keep active with workouts that can be performed in the comfort of their home.”

“So I created a fitness page on Facebook where anyone is welcome to join and follow my live workouts.”

“They will vary from 10, 20 and 30 minute workouts four times a week focusing on legs, bums, tums, HIIT training, stretch and fat burning – all do-able in your living room!”

“It’s really easy if we are stuck at home to become more sedentary, so my goal is to keep the community active.”

“I simply love my job and understand the importance of not only the physical aspect of keeping active but also the link with fitness and the positive mental wellbeing of people, especially during these uncertain times.”

To access the workouts, see KG Coaching – Fitness Workouts on Facebook.