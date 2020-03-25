The organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s monthly farmers markets have this week taken the decision to suspend the events to try and minimise the spread of Coronavirus.

The markets are held in Burnham-On-Sea High Street on the last Friday of every month, and the latest event was scheduled to take place on March 27th.

But a spokesman tells Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have taken the very difficult, but necessary, decision to suspend our Farmers’ Markets with immediate effect.”

“It is challenging to achieve the necessary social distancing measures at our markets. It’s important to us to protect both our customers and traders.”

“We understand many of our customers will be greatly disappointed. Many of our food and drink producers are adapting their businesses and hopefully, by contacting them directly, you will find a way to continue to support them via www.somersetfarmersmarkets.co. uk.”

“We hope by taking this action we will be helping everyone get through this as quickly and as safely as possible.”

“We look forward to seeing you at our markets again very soon.”