A Burnham-On businessman says ‘a whole layer of businesses have been forgotten by the Government’ in Boris Johnson’s latest Coronavirus financial support announcements.

Stuart Nichols is worried that the livelihoods of many thousands of small businesses are being put in jeopardy by the pandemic.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Government grants have been put in place for businesses paying business rates.”

“Employees get 80% wages via PAYE. Self employed are now getting help also.”

“However, small limited companies that operate from home have been missed off the system and get no help with operating costs.”

“These are small businesses such as cleaning, builders etc with a handful of staff which have overheads that need to be paid to keep a float.”

“I have a couple of businesses with have a handful of staff. Work has stopped due to the virus.”

He adds: “I took on an evening job at security in a supermarket to try and cover costs but have given this up due to my partner being 7 months pregnant and having health issues, making her high risk.”

“So I’m stuck between a rock and hard place at the moment.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com has approached local MP James Heappey for a comment.

Pictured: Stuart Nichols and Becki Haskins who are upset at Coronavirus support for small businesses from the Government